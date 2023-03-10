Sheriff's office: Augusta woman kidnapped outside a Waffle House, believed to be in danger

Deputies are searching for a man wanted for kidnapping an Augusta woman on Thursday at the Waffle House on Gordon Highway.

Willie Clyde Walker, 64, of Augusta, is wanted for kidnapping and was last seen driving a dark-colored Chevrolet sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu or Chevrolet Cruz, according to a news release. He was last seen wearing multi-colored jeans and a white T-shirt.

Willie Clyde Walker, 64, of Augusta, is wanted for kidnapping.

Walker is a Black male, about 5-foot-7 and weighs 150 pounds, according to the release. He is bald with brown eyes.

Zkyla Avonce Rhodes, 19, of Augusta, has been reported missing and is believed to be in danger, according to the release.

Rhodes is a Black female, about 5-foot-5 and weighs 100 pounds, according to the release. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Columbia County crime:Columbia County data shows crime is down in all categories so far in 2023

Officer-involved shooting:Aiken County deputy fired after officer-involved shooting

The alleged kidnapping

Just after 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to the Waffle House for shots fired, according to an incident report.

Witnesses told deputies they saw Walker and Rhodes in a verbal and physical altercation and Walker grabbed Rhodes and pulled her inside of a car, according to the report.

Zkyla Avonce Rhodes, 19, of Augusta, was reported missing Thursday and is believed to be in danger.

Walker pointed a gun at witnesses inside of the Waffle House who were videotaping the encounter on their cell phones, according to the report.

Deputies found Rhodes' purse in the parking lot in front of the Budgetel Inn and Suites on Gordon Highway along with her license, according to the report. A hotel staffer confirmed Walker had a room at the motel.

Anyone with information about Walker or Rhodes is advised to contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1427 or 706-821-1080. Callers may remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Sheriff's Office: Augusta woman kidnapped, believed to be in danger