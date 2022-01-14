Sheriff's office: Baldwin still has failed to hand over cellphone

Jan. 13—The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office says Rust actor and co-producer Alec Baldwin's cellphone has yet to be turned over under a search warrant issued nearly a month ago.

The warrant was approved Dec. 16 for a search on Baldwin's cellphone as part of the investigation into the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza on the Rust set at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe.

The sheriff's office said in a news release Thursday "jurisdictional concerns" had in part led to the delay in obtaining Baldwin's phone, which resulted in direct involvement by First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies. The spokeswoman for her office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"On Dec. 20, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office was advised the District Attorney was in negotiations with Mr. Baldwin's attorneys to obtain consent to search the phone and it's contents," the news release said.

Baldwin said on an ABC 2020 special he was fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation. But to date, the phone has not been turned in to authorities, the release said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.