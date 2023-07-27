Sheriff's office: Beech Island man commits suicide after chase with Aiken County deputy

A Beech Island man is dead after authorities say he killed himself during a police chase with an Aiken County sheriff's deputy.

The 43-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

At about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, the motorist and an Aiken County deputy were involved in a police chase in the westbound lane of I-20 at the 9 mile marker, according to the release. The deputy used a PIT maneuver, which is when law enforcement hits the back corner of the fleeing car, and it caused the motorist to crash into a guardrail.

The man fleeing was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and will be autopsied Friday in Newberry, South Carolina, according to the release. The coroner’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are continuing with the investigation.

