Sheriff's Office: Botched delivery led to Stuarts Draft stabbing at Pizza Hut

STUARTS DRAFT — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office, which continues to investigate a weekend stabbing, said an issue involving an unsatisfied customer led to a man being attacked in the parking lot of a Pizza Hut in Stuarts Draft.

The sheriff's office said the stabbing took place in the 2600 block of Stuarts Draft Highway Saturday at about 1:30 p.m.

A press release said the suspect, 26-year-old Joshua R. Meadows, of Staunton, ordered a pizza that was delivered early Saturday afternoon to a residence in the Mint Spring area.

However, Meadows wasn't satisfied with the order and reportedly contacted an employee at the Pizza Hut. The sheriff's office said he demanded a refund along with having a second pizza delivered. The employee instructed Meadows to call the restaurant at 4 p.m. to speak with a manager.

The sheriff's office said Meadows instead went to the pizza Hut at 2627 Stuarts Draft Highway. A verbal altercation took place inside the restaurant "and the suspect cursed the employees of the business."

When the 56-year-old husband of one of the employees followed Meadows outside into the parking lot, Meadows allegedly stabbed the man in the leg, causing several wounds, the release said. The stabbing victim was taken to Augusta Health in Fishersville.

Meadow was arrested by deputies and charged with malicious wounding. He is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith said deputies received conflicting statements from Meadows and the stabbing victim. The sheriff's office has obtained video of the altercation, according to the release.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

