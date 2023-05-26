Sheriff's Office busts nationwide burglary ring

May 26—STOCKTON — On April 1, San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a vehicle burglary in the Lincoln Center parking lot in Stockton.

Investigators were able to identify Richmond resident DeShawn Leandrei Allen as the suspect, a known gang member in that city, according to authorities.

Allen's residence in Richmond was searched and his cell phone was seized during his subsequent arrest, the Sheriff's Office said.

During a search of his phone, investigators allegedly discovered communications between Allen and the owner of Oromax Pawn Shop in Richmond, that included photographs of the items the former had stolen.

Allen had also offered to sell those items to the pawn shop, the Sheriff's Office said.

This led to a search warrant being served at the pawn shop, where a significant amount of stolen pieces of property were found, including cellular devices, laptops and cameras, among other items, the Sheriff's Office said.

The owner, identified as Urias Joram Hernandez Ochoa, of Richmond, was arrested and released on his own recognizance, and all stolen items from his shop have been seized and brought back to the Sheriff's Office for processing and identification of the victims.

Allen has been charged with second degree burglary, grand theft exceeding $950 possession of burglary tools, vandalism, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy. Ochoa has been charged with the conspiracy and receiving stolen property.

The Sheriff's Office said many of Allen's victims were visitors to the San Francisco Bay Area from as far away as Brooklyn and the East Coast.

"We have contacted no less than 140 victims and hope to reach more," the Sheriff's Office said in a social media post. "To date, of every single person we have contacted, not one person has claimed ever to have sold or pawned anything at the Oromax pawn shop, confirming all were victims of theft."

A link to images of the seized items can be found at tinyurl.com/46mnjnrv. If you see an item that you believe to belong to you that can be verified via a serial number or specific marking that you can identify, call AGNET 209-468-4424.