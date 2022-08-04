Sheriff's office captures escaped jail inmate

Aug. 4—An inmate who was mistakenly released by the Santa Fe County jail Tuesday night after using another man's identity was recaptured about 24 hours later at the Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center on Beckner Road, authorities said.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said a vigilant staff member at the hospital recognized 35-year-old Jarrod Bearden and promptly alerted law enforcement.

Bearden was arrested around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a treatment room, Mendoza said, and was taken into custody without incident.

He was returned to the county jail, the sheriff's office reported in its online daily incident log.

Mendoza said Bearden was trying to receive medical treatment at the hospital but declined to elaborate on his medical condition.

Officials said Bearden had tricked jail officials into letting him walk free Tuesday by misrepresenting his identity — which will net him additional charges, Mendoza said.

It was unclear how he was able to convince jail staff his identity matched that of another inmate.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.