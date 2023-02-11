Sheriff's office charges son with killing his father in Ulster County

ROSENDALE - A violent domestic incident on Friday ended with a father dead and his son charged with his murder, the Ulster County Sheriff's office said Saturday.

According to the sheriff's office, a 911 call for an unresponsive man at a residence on Springtown Road in the town of Rosendale was received at about 1:50 p.m. Friday.

Sheriff's deputies, town of Rosendale and state police and Mobile Life Support Services all responded to the residence.

Deputies and officers located the unresponsive man, later identified as Ram D. Arceri, 51, of Rosendale. Deputies and officers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other life-saving procedures on Arceri at the scene. Arceri then was transported to HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston, where he was later pronounced dead.

Alleged embezzlement: Former lawyer from Hopewell Junction accused of felony grand larceny

For sale: Gunk Haus restaurant in Highland to operate while on the market

Driver ID: Police say 84-year-old Nanuet man killed in two-car New City crash

An investigation led to the arrest of his son, John J. Arceri, 28, of Kingston, who was located by sheriff's deputies walking along Route 32 in the area of Grove Street.

John Arceri was charged with second-degree murder, a felony. He was arraigned in the Town of Esopus Justice Court and was sent without bail to the Ulster County Jail, pending further court action.

The sheriff's office did not say what the motive was for the murder of the elder Arceri.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Son charged with killing his father in Rosendale, NY