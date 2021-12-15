Sheriff's Office continues search for suspect in homicide case

Dec. 15—LUMBERTON — A 22-year-old Lumberton man has been charged with murder and another man remains at large in connection with the death of a man found in his vehicle Friday, according to the Robeson County Sheriffs Office.

Zion Britt was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in relation to the death of Frankie D. Scott of Lumberton, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Britt was arrested Sunday for charges unrelated to the death of Scott, according to the Sheriff's Office. He is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Tyaun Stackhouse, 21, of Lumberton, is wanted in relation to the death of Scott. Stackhouse is charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy. Stackhouse is also wanted felony charges that are unrelated to the of death Scott.

Deputies responded about 2:56 a.m. Friday to a report of an "unresponsive individual" inside of a vehicle in the area of 118 Suggs Road near Lumberton, according to the Sheriff's Office. Scott was found dead inside of the vehicle. He had sustained a gunshot wound.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Lumberton Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case or whereabouts of Stackhouse is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.