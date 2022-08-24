Sheriff's Office Crime Report

Aug. 24—August 19

HAMLET — At 9:54 a.m., deputies responded to Cole's Store Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a truck, busting a front passenger window, valued at $200, and stealing an AllTell flip phone, valued at $50, a food stamp card and a driver's license. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 5:38 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Bill Nicholson Road following a report of a suspect stealing a hubcap, valued at $50. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:45 p.m., deputies responded to Chalk Road following a report of a suspicious person fleeing a call for service. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office charged Roger Hunter Braswell.

August 20

ELLERBE — At 9:12 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Wallace Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a building and stealing a Predator generator, valued at $800, a diamond plate truck tool box, valued at $200, and an unknown amount of fishing poles, valued at $200. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 9:49 a.m., deputies responded to the Dollar General on US 220 HWY following a report of a suspect trespassing. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

August 21

JACKSON SPRINGS — At 4:3o p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sycamore Lane following a report of a suspect taking various identification cards. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

August 22

HAMLET — At 12:57 p.m., deputies responded to Louis Breeden Boulevard following a report of a suspect withdrawing $405 from a victim's bank account. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:59 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mill Road following a report of a suspect cutting a catalytic converter, valued at $1,200. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:14 p.m., deputies responded to a farm on US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing 45 cool cell pads, valued at $45. The case is closed by means other than arrest.