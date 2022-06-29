Sheriff's Office Crime Report: June 28

Jun. 29—June 24

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:30 a.m., deputies responded to Motlow Lane following a report of a stolen Nissan Murano, valued at $10,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:37 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lake Road following a report of two stolen vehicles, totaling $3,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:38 a.m., deputies responded to the Speedway following a report of a suspect entering the race track without permission. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office charged David Michael Heaton.

June 25

ELLERBE — At 1:41 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street following a report of three stolen blank checks. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:21 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Rogosin Street following a report of a suspect sending explicit pictures and messages to a minor. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office charged Joseph William Norton Jr.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on McDonald Church Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence. The case is active.

June 26

ELLERBE — At 5:43 p.m., deputies responded to a school on West Ballard Street following a report of a suspect breaking into two building and stealing a HP Google Chrome Book, valued at $300, and a set of keys, valued at $20. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office charged Kayla Eden Crutchfield.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:14 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on North Beaunit Avenue a report of a suspect stealing a victim's Patagonia jacket, valued at $130, and assorted clothes, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HOFFMAN — At 3:00 p.m., deputies responded to McDonald Church Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle and stealing a black Samsung smartphone, valued at $1,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:13 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo Seventh Avenue following a report of a suspect entering a victim's home and assaulting them. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office charged Crystal Gail Stevenson.

Story continues

HAMLET — At 12:15 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Ponderosa Drive following a report of a suspect attempting to someone with their vehicle. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:26 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Wallace Avenue following a report of an unknown person stealing a stimulus check for $2,100. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 12:20 a.m., deputies responded to Cross Roads Saloon on Ellerbe Road following a report of a suspect causing a disturbance. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

June 27

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:06 a.m., deputies responded to an industrial site on Mill Street following a report of an individual trespassing. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:54 p.m., deputies responded to a construction site on South Street following a report of breaking and entering. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:28 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Terry Bridge Road following a report of breaking and entering and three busted windows, valued at $1,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:50 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Patterson Street following a report of identity theft. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:03 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Stillwell Street following a report of stolen flowers, valued at $15. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:34 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Blewett Falls Road following a report of a suspect illegally possessing a firearm. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office charged Jimmy Dell Ott Jr.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:00 p.m., deputies responded to Sonoco Paper Mill Road following a report of someone threatening a coworker. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 8:03 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mt. Moriah Church Road following a report of an individual shooting at a victim's dog. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:36 p.m., deputies responded to Calvert Street following a report of harassing phone calls. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HOFFMAN — At 8:43 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Collins Street following a report of an individual trespassing. The case is closed by means other than arrest.