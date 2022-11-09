Sheriff's Office Crime Report: Nov. 8

Nov. 9—Nov. 4

MOUNT GILEAD — At 11:44 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lilly Drive following a report of a suspect trespassing. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Nov. 5

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:11 a.m., deputies responded to Midway Road following a report of a suspect possessing marijuana and resisting an officer. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office charged Avery James Chance.

Nov. 6

JACKSON SPRINGS — At 3:02 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Derby Road following a report of a suspect entering onto a property without permission. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:19 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Five Points Road following a report of a suspect damaging a water pipe and stealing a mountain bike, valued at $60. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:45 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mill Street following a report of a suspect cutting a screen door to get onto a porch. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:50 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Morrow Street following a report of a suspect stealing a motor bike, valued at $400. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 7:23 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Crawford Road following a report of a suspect entering a house through a window. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 5:27 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Pamela Lane following a report of a stolen $15. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Nov. 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:03 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Wilson Avenue following a report of someone breaking into the home and damaging various windows, door and screens. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 8:18 a.m., deputies responded to the Family Dollar on North Main Street following a report of a suspect stealing candy from the store. The case is closed by means other than arrest.