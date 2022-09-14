Sheriff's Office Crime Report: Sept. 13

Sep. 14—Sept. 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:37 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Ledbetter Road following a report of a suspect pointing a gun at victims. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office charged Warren Edward Wakefall.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:23 p.m., deputies responded to the Speedway following a report of a suspect trespassing. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office charged Timothy Wade Maxey.

Sept. 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:53 p.m., deputies responded to the Family Dollar on Airport Road following a report of a suspect stealing assorted frozen meals, valued at $20, laundry detergent pods, valued at $20, and a flashlight, valued at $10. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 10:21 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Crosby Lane following a report of a suspect trespassing on a property and harassing individuals. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Sept. 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:36 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mill Road following a report of a suspect coming onto a property without permission. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:01 p.m., deputies responded to McGee Road to serve a warrant. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office charged Bryan Michael Portscheller.

Sept. 12

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:24 a.m., deputies responded to the woods along Double L Road following a report of a suspect stealing a trailer and a tractor. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:15 p.m., deputies responded to Stillwell Street following a report of a scam of $1,150. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:23 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Devos Drive following a report of a suspect threating a victim and possessing a firearm. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office charged Tony Nance Jr.