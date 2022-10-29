Sheriff's Office: Current, former deputy facing felony charges

Oct. 28—ELKHART — Criminal charges have been filed against one Elkhart County Sheriff's deputy and one former deputy for ghost employment, a Level 6 felony.

Patrol Officer William Fackelman and former Patrol Officer Don McQuarie have been charged with ghost employment, stemming from an investigation that began in March, according to a release from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.

"In March, Sheriff Jeff Siegel was made aware of inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside of the Sheriff's Office and ordered an internal investigation," a news release stated. "The information from that investigation was significant enough for the Sheriff to request that the Indiana State Police investigate. The investigation was completed and submitted to the Elkhart County Prosecutor."

According to the website of the Indiana Office of Inspector General, the state rule regarding ghost employees reads as follows: "A state officer, employee or special state appointee shall not engage in, or direct others to engage in, work other than the performance of official duties during working hours, except as permitted by general written agency, departmental or institutional policy or regulation."

McQuarie has since retired from the agency and Fackelman remains on paid suspension, the release added. Both deputies have been booked and released from the Elkhart County Correctional Facility.