Investigators ID suspect in 1976 cold case of slain NKY teenager

A 46-year-old murder investigation into the death of a Northern Kentucky teenager has been solved, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Thomas Dunaway is believed to have killed 16-year-old Carol Sue Klaber in 1976. Dunaway was 19 years old at the time of the killing, though he died in December 1990 at the age of 33.

Klaber left her parents' Fort Wright home around 5:30 p.m. on June 4, 1976, to have dinner at Zino's Hyde Park Restaurant, according to a 1977 Cincinnati Post article.

Her body was discovered 14 hours later in a ditch along Chambers Road about one-and-a-half miles east of U.S. Route 25 near Walton, Kentucky, the article states. She was beaten and strangled, with police at the time saying evidence pointed to her being killed at a different location.

Klaber was a junior at Dixie Heights High School, where she played violin in the school's string ensemble, the Post reported. She was described as being "popular with her classmates."

Investigators submitted DNA evidence from the crime scene to a third-party company for genealogy testing last year, officials said. That company was able to build a comprehensive DNA profile and produce leads for investigators to follow.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office was able to positively identify Dunaway through a follow-up investigation, officials said.

Though Dunaway can't be posthumously indicted, a formal letter has been submitted by prosecutors stating that he would've been charged in connection with Klaber's death were he still alive, Boone County Commonwealth's Attorney Louis Kelly said.

