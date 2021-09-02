Sheriff's office denies mother's claims in death of baby at jail

Sep. 2—RANDOLPH COUNTY — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office denies the accusations of a woman who said lack of proper medical attention led to the premature death of her unborn son while she was incarcerated at the county jail in Asheboro.

Sheriff Greg Seabolt expressed deep sympathy for August Rose Lockhart, 30, of Asheboro, and her family. But the sheriff's office said in a statement released Wednesday night that a review found no wrongdoing on the part of detention officers.

The sheriff's office conducted a review of the medical care, including video surveillance, and found no evidence of mistreatment or neglect, the agency said in a statement to The High Point Enterprise.

"There is no indication or evidence of negligence, mistreatment, or deliberate indifference on behalf of the Randolph County Detention Center staff," the sheriff's office said in the statement.

Seabolt has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to review the matter as an outside, objective observer.

Lockhart told The Enterprise earlier this week that jail staff were unresponsive to her pleas for health care. Lockhart, who was arrested and incarcerated Aug. 4, said she learned when she finally was taken to Randolph Hospital on Aug. 19 that her unborn son, Blaiden, was no longer viable because his umbilical cord had wrapped around his neck, causing blood clots to form.

Lockhart said if she had received an emergency cesarean section operation, her son could have survived.

In its statement to The Enterprise, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said the agency takes the health care of inmates seriously and provides medical help matching the need.

The Randolph County Detention Center medically screens all newly admitted inmates during the booking process. All inmates requiring medical care are seen by a licensed nurse within the first 24 hours of confinement, according to the sheriff's office.

If the nurse determines that an inmate requires emergency medical care, officers transport the inmate to a medical care provider as directed by the nurse. Once the provider evaluates the inmate, officers must follow the orders given by the attending health care professional, according to the sheriff's office.

In the event an inmate requires follow-up care by a specialist, the detention center nurse schedules the appointment and directs an officer to transport the inmate to the physician.

