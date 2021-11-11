Sheriff's Office deputies shoot man armed with flare gun following robbery Tuesday night

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputies shot a man armed with a flare gun Tuesday night at a park in Merritt Island after receiving an anonymous call of a suspicious person armed with a handgun, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to the Sunoco gas station at 600 South Courtenay Parkway in Merritt Island at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday regarding a robbery, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The woman working at the gas station said she had been battered by a man during a robbery, who left the area in a silver SUV.

Workers at the gas station couldn't be reached Thursday.

Within minutes of the robbery, according to the news release, deputies received an anonymous call about a suspicious person with a handgun at Rotary Park, just over 2 miles from the gas station.

When deputies arrived at the park, they found a man and a vehicle that matched the descriptions the gas station worker had given of the robbery suspect, according to the news release.

The man told the deputies he was armed with a Smith & Wesson handgun, then began approaching with his hands in his hoodie while "ignoring their commands," sheriff's officials said.

The man pulled "what appeared to be a handgun" from his hoodie and pointed it at the deputies as he approached, according to the news release.

The deputies responded to what they considered a lethal threat by shooting the man.

During a subsequent investigation, Sheriff's Office officials found the weapon was a flare gun, according to the news release. They also said the man was the anonymous caller who reported a suspicious person in the park and that they were not releasing his identity at this time.

The man was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition as of Wednesday morning, the news release said.

The deputies involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is customary in officer-involved shootings, the news release said.

It was not immediately known how many deputies were involved in the shooting, what injuries the man had or what hospital treated his injuries, whether he was arrested, and what if anythng was taken from the gas staion in the robbery..

The Sheriff's Office did not respond Thursday to FLORIDA TODAY'S request for comment or records.

The Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information about the incident to call 321-633-8413.

Emily Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY.

BCSO deputies shot man Tuesday night, later discovered he was armed with flare gun