Sheriff's Office deputies transported to UH Samaritan after suspected fentanyl overdose

The Ashland County Sheriff Office and jail is seen here on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. TOM E. PUSKAR/TIMES-GAZETTE.COM

ASHLAND – Two Ashland County Sheriff's Office deputies were transported to UH Samaritan Medical Center after a suspected fentanyl overdose during a female arrestee search.

On Monday morning, the Ashland Police Division alerted the jail that officers were en route with a female arrestee, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The release also states the female was suspected of having fentanyl and other drugs in her bra. The jail staff prepared themselves with gloves and masks. During the search, a baggie of white substance was found in her bra.

As deputies pulled the bag out, it tore open releasing a dusting of the drug. Shortly after the deputies started having overdose reactions to the white powder. Both deputies received Narcan and a call was made to 911. Two squads arrived and transported the deputies to the hospital. They both were treated at the hospital and subsequently admitted, recovered and released later the same day.

The female arrestee also was transported to the hospital. She showed no signs of being affected by the suspected drug and was returned to the jail.

