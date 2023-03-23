Sheriff's office deputy arrested, accused of assaulting son

Mar. 23—A Frederick County sheriff's deputy was arrested on Wednesday on charges that he physically abused his 6-year-old son, authorities said.

Maryland State Police charged Deputy 1st Class Allan Mandujano, 29, of Jefferson, with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault.

There was no attorney listed for Mandujano in online court records as of Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said in a press release that Mandujano was part of one of the sheriff's office patrol teams. He has been with the sheriff's office since June 2021.

Prior to that, Mandujano worked at the Prince George's County Police Department, starting in 2017, according to sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell.

Charging documents say Mandujano was trying to discipline his son and the discipline escalated the day before his arrest.

Mandujano is currently suspended without pay, the release said. This means Mandujano is still an employee of the sheriff's office, Wivell wrote in an email, but all of his police privileges are revoked during the investigation.

Online court records show that Mandujano was released on his own recognizance, meaning Mandujano made a written promise to appear for court proceedings.

According to charging documents, Maryland Child Protective Services received an anonymous report about child abuse on Wednesday, potentially involving Mandujano.

Child Protective Services notified the sheriff's office on the same day, Wivell wrote in an email, and Sheriff Chuck Jenkins decided an outside agency should handle the investigation. Jenkins asked Maryland State Police to take the case, Wivell wrote.

State Police determined that the reported incident of assault had occurred on Tuesday, charging documents said.

Authorities found that the boy had bruising near his ear and on his lower back.

In an interview with police, charging documents say, Mandujano said he had been trying to discipline his son for months by "making him work out." This included things like running; push-ups; and "burpees," a type of calisthenic exercise.

Story continues

However, Mandujano said he felt the discipline wasn't enough and had struck his son "six or seven times" with a belt, charging documents say. Mandujano said he meant to strike the boy on the buttocks each time, but might have accidentally hit him on the lower back or torso, charging documents say.

"... He just wanted to discipline [his son] to make sure he turned into a good member of society and that he never intended to harm him," charging documents say.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel