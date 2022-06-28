Bazzi

A Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy recently received an award for his aggressive alcohol enforcement.

Deputy Bilal Bazzi was honored with the Outstanding Deputy of the Year Award 2021 at the MADD Lifesavers Award Luncheon held June 17 in Lansing. Bazzi, who started his career with the sheriff's office in July 2020, attended the luncheon alongside Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough.

During the 2021 calendar year, Bazzi was assigned to Bedford Township, which is a township that contracts police services through the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and consists of 39 square miles. In addition to responding and investigating all types of police calls for service, Bazzi also conducted traffic enforcement with 1,430 traffic stops. In addition to his other responsibilities, he arrested 75 drunk/drugged drivers in 2021, making a significant impact in his assigned patrol area.

"Bazzi led the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office with the highest number of impaired driving arrests, and continues his enforcement efforts to this day," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "His performance during his first full year of police service is remarkable to say the least. He sets a fine example for his peers to follow and his performance has encouraged his fellow co-workers to follow his footsteps."

The sheriff’s office also received the Outstanding Law Enforcement Agency award for the numerous traffic enforcement campaigns related to Safety Belt Compliance, drunk and drugged driving enforcement, as well as distracted driving details. During 2021, members of the sheriff’s office made 327 drunk driving arrests.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Sheriff's office, deputy awarded for alcohol enforcement