Sheriff's Office details attack on detention officer

Jul. 20—GUILFORD COUNTY — The officer who was attacked by an inmate at the jail in Greensboro Thursday night has been unconscious in the hospital since the attack, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said.

Detention Officer Sheldon Kaminsky, 71, a three-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was assigned to an inmate housing pod behind the floor officer's desk when he was approached by Elijah J. Evans, 21, of Greensboro, the sheriff's office said in a press release Monday. Following a brief verbal exchange, Evans moved to the area behind the desk and struck Kaminsky with his fists, knocking him unconscious and causing him to fall to the floor.

Kaminsky's supervisor, who was in a room adjacent to the housing pod, saw the attack and immediately entered the pod, at which point Evans moved away from Kaminsky.

The sheriff's office previously said the attack was unprovoked but did not release the names of those involved or details of what happened until Monday.

Evans has been detained since June 2 on an array of charges by the Greensboro Police Department that includes offenses relating to robbery and assault.