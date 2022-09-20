Sheriff's Office is doing good work we need to recognize

I write this letter as a former Bremerton police chief, as someone with over three decades experience in law enforcement, and also as a resident and community member in Kitsap County. I want to recognize the diligent and excellent work of our Kitsap County Sheriff's Office on the arrests made in the quadruple homicide involving the Careaga family.

The shocking murders occurred in 2017, and stunned not just our community, but the whole region, with their brutality. Two teenage boys were killed, their family executed, their home set on fire. The heartbreaking audio of the 911 call made it even more difficult to realize that closure and justice would require time, patience, and incredible hard work.

The Sheriff's Office, with their regional partners, did the work — for over five long years. They dedicated thousands of hours, checking tips from the public, assisting with billboards to seek information, and conducting extensive, complex investigations involving groups related to drug and criminal enterprises. This is some of the most challenging work in law enforcement, and requires special skills, leadership, and commitment.

The arrests point out how critical professional law enforcement is for our community, for public safety, and for justice for victims. It is not easy work, and it requires people who know what they are doing. As a community member, I want to recognize the detectives, patrol deputies, civilian staff and regional partners of the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, and the leadership of Sheriff John Gese. I ask each of us to recognize and value what our local law enforcement has done and continues to do.

Steven D. Strachan, Bremerton

