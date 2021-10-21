Sheriff's Office executes search warrant of county DHS offices

Oct. 21—EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office investigators executed a search warrant Monday to obtain financial information from the county Department of Human Services.

Sheriff Ron Cramer declined to go into detail on information included in the search warrant and said it will not be made public for six months.

"At this point we're not letting out what we're searching for other than (DHS) documents and financials (from) the last couple of years," Cramer told the Leader-Telegram.

The search warrant is part of a Sheriff's Office investigation that began in May 2020 into potentially criminal DHS financial practices.

Eau Claire County Administrator Kathryn Schauf and DHS Director Diane Cable declined to comment about the search warrant and investigation.

Sheriff's Office investigators will review the information gathered Monday and determine if potential crimes or wrongdoing occurred and who may need to be interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

"All we're trying to do is get to the bottom of whether criminal activity occurred or not," Cramer said.

Cramer said DHS employees complied Monday with the search warrant. This is the third search warrant the Sheriff's Office has executed as part of its investigation into DHS. This latest warrant entailed seizing paper records and computer equipment from DHS offices located in the county government complex at 721 Oxford St., where the Sheriff's Office also resides. The prior two search warrants were served on vendors that do business with DHS.

According to Cramer, a state judge not based in Eau Claire County approved the search warrant last Friday. Cramer declined to provide the judge's name. The judge approved the search warrant after determining that Cramer's office showed probable cause that a crime may have been committed.

The sheriff said his office requested search warrant approval from a judge outside of the county "to keep any accusations of impropriety away from our local judges."

Cramer also requested that the search warrant be sealed from the public for 180 days because it will take a significant amount of time for investigators to go over all the documents obtained Monday.

"The mounds of paperwork and electronic data that we have to go through is quite immense, so we will be sifting through that material and then deciding which individuals we need to talk to," Cramer said.

Cramer did not give a timeline for when findings from the investigation could potentially be made public, but he expressed frustration that the county has not been more cooperative.

"I'm amazed that it's taken 16 months to get to this point," Cramer said.

County Board chair responds

County Board Chairman Nick Smiar was made aware of the search warrant after it was executed Monday. During an interview Wednesday, an outraged Smiar called the search warrant an unnecessary "overreach" by the Sheriff's Office and said the investigation needs to stop.

"This is unacceptable, outrageous, and I call on the sheriff to end this thing, and you can quote me on that," Smiar said. "If the sheriff can't produce in a year-and-a-half even a shred of something, there's something wrong."

Smiar said that unless Cramer presents the focus, extent and scope of the investigation to the County Board, he believes it is unwarranted.

"(Cramer) is looking for a needle in a haystack, and there is no needle," Smiar said. "I don't know how else to express it. This is as clear and as honest as I can be, and I will stake my reputation on what I'm saying."

In addition to DHS offices, Smiar said items were also seized from Schauf's office as part of the search.

Smiar said the execution of the search warrant Monday disrupted the work of DHS employees and made it very difficult for them to do their jobs and serve vulnerable community members. Smiar fears the ongoing investigation will unfairly besmirch the reputation of DHS, which he called "the finest in the state."

"I consider it to be damaging to the DHS services, damaging to the morale of the staff (and) damaging to the reputation of the county," Smiar said.

Next steps

It is unknown when Cramer's investigation will conclude. When it does, "all investigative reports will be forwarded to the Eau Claire County District Attorney's Office for criminal review," according to a Sheriff's Office news release issued Wednesday. "Any county policy violations will be turned over to Eau Claire County leadership."

Cramer's investigation began in May 2020 as an inquiry into DHS financial practices and has progressed into a criminal investigation that includes a forensic audit.

Last year, Cramer transferred $100,000 from the Sheriff's Office overtime account to its investigative services account, intending to spend that money on a forensic audit of DHS led by the Minnesota-based accounting firm Wipfli. That forensic audit has not been completed, but Cramer said Wipfli employees will eventually examine the DHS documents seized this week.

Smiar said the county has fully cooperated with Cramer's investigation except for complying with a records request last year.

Rich White, an attorney hired in September 2020 to provide outside counsel for the county on the sheriff's investigation, declined to provide DHS records that Cramer asked for because the requests were "overwhelming in scope," White said.

In a December 2020 County Board meeting, White said requests from the Sheriff's Office included all DHS business records over a three-year period and every email between DHS management or fiscal staff with other county staff, vendors or contractors. According to White, those are documents that DHS isn't required to provide unless there is legal basis to do so. White also said fulfilling the records requests would have required several people working for at least a month.

White told the County Board that if the Sheriff's Office believes something criminal has occurred, those potential crimes should be pursued through the judicial system rather than records requests.

The search warrant executed Monday indicates the sheriff's willingness to pursue information through the courts.