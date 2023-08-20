Sheriff's office executes search warrant on Liberty Hill Road

CHILLICOTHE ― A search warrant at Liberty Hill Road revealed drugs, cash, weapons and stolen property.

Timothy Depugh, 55 of Chillicothe, was charged with having weapons under disability. He could face other felony charges pending the completion of the investigation, according to the Ross County Sheriff's Office.

The Ross County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at 5671 Liberty Hill Road on Aug. 15, 2023. Investigators discovered suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine, prescription drugs, cash, weapons and stolen property.

