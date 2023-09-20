Sheriff's Office executes search warrant for illegal gambling on Columbus-Lancaster Road

LANCASTER -- The Fairfield County Sheriff's Detective Bureau served a search warrant at 2435 Columbus-Lancaster Road on Tuesday in an investigation into an illegally operating casino.

The office was acting upon citizen tips that came in concerning a casino and incidents that had occurred at the location.

The sheriff's office confiscated more than 100 pieces of evidence and more than $29,000. Narcotics were also removed from the scene, according to Sheriff Alex Lape.

The investigation continues and Lape expects charges to be filed soon.

"We work diligently to make Fairfield County a safe and secure place for all. Illegal gambling can lead to more serious crimes and compromise the safety of our communities," Lape said in the news release as he thanked citizens for coming forward with information.

Ohioans can report illegal gambling by contacting the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office at 740-652-7900 or by contacting the Casino Control Commission at 614-387-5858.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: FCSO confiscates more than $29,000 at suspected illegal casino