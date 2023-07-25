Sheriff's Office, Falls police take part in Building Bridges youth program

Jul. 25—A partnership between the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the Niagara Falls Police Department, the week-long Building Bridges program took place at several sites across Niagara County this past week.

The partnership was created in an effort to have youth and law enforcement officers interact in a positive environment, Sheriff Michael Filicetti said.

Officers from both law enforcement agencies accompany youth on numerous recreational activities throughout the week. Among other activities, this year's events included a competitive game of Putt Putt, fishing at Bond Lake with an assist from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, ice skating at Niagara University and bowling at Rapids Lanes.

The program hosts up to 20 children aged 8 to 12 years old and allows participants to see uniformed personnel in a different manner — as people with similar interests and not simply armed officers. Interacting with at-risk youths in a social setting allows law enforcement to develop genuine, strong relationships built on trust and understanding.

Filicetti said, "I am so proud of this partnership with the Niagara Falls Police Department. It is wonderful to have the opportunity to foster these relationships with the kids."