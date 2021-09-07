Sheriff's office: Fatal collision kills 2 from Santa Fe

Sep. 6—A crash at the intersection of N.M. 599 and Interstate 25 Sunday has claimed the lives of two people from Santa Fe, according to Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies.

The victims, a 39-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, were driving a 2020 Hyundai at approximately 5 p.m. when they were struck by a 2011 Chevrolet truck, the Sheriff's Office said. Neither victim has been publicly identified.

Andres Lira-Hernandez, 52, of Albuquerque, failed to stop his truck and collided with the Hyundai on the driver's side.

Lira-Hernandez was not injured, but there were active warrants for his arrest and he was booked into the Santa Fe County jail.

Other charges are pending at this time, the Sheriff's Office said.