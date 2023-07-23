Sheriff's Office: Fayetteville shooting death under investigation

Detectives are investigating a shooting death Saturday on Dudley Road, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Deputies responded at 8:02 p.m. to a verbal disturbance on the 4200 block of Dudley Road, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday night. A man with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene; his identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin, the release said.

He has been identified as Bryant Thomas King, 34, of Fayetteville, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Senior Sgt. C. Zwan at 910-677-5503 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers' information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death on Saturday, July 22, 2023, on Dudley Road.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Man shot to death on Dudley Road in Fayetteville, NC