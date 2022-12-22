Sheriff's office: Former Flagler County condo president facing more video voyeurism charges

Robert Orr hid this USB video camera in a flower pot and focused it on the master bedroom in a condo, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office stated in a release.

A Palm Coast man accused of surreptitiously recording people while he served as the president of a condo association is facing additional video voyeurism charges after a fourth victim was identified, a sheriff's official said Thursday.

Robert William Orr, who posted $45,000 bail the day after his Dec. 14 arrest, now faces a total of 12 counts of video voyeurism and six counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, court records show.

Ava Hanner, a spokesperson for the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, said in a news release Thursday that all of the victims were unknowingly surveilled with video cameras hidden within Las Brisas, a condominium located within the Matanzas Shores community, located near Marineland.

The agency's investigation into Orr began during the summer after a condo guest reported finding a camera hidden inside a flower pot in the main bedroom, according to the sheriff's office. The videos Orr, 59, had in his possession date back as far as 2018.

The Major Case Unit's investigation is ongoing; anyone who believes they may have been a victim is asked to contact the sheriff's office 386-313-4911.

