May 11—Tuesday's Pulaski County Fiscal Court meeting saw Sheriff Bobby Jones request nearly $1,000,000 in extra funding, but according to the court, it's just not possible, and the budget, following months of rampant inflation, is tight.

Treasurer Crissa Morris is the current woman-in-charge when it keeps to getting dollars where they're supposed to go in Pulaski County. Still new to her current position, she's still looking for things to cut.

In an interview with the Commonwealth Journal following the meeting, she doubled-down on the opinion of the court.

"I'm still working on the fund, I've not got to where I've even started to balance yet," she said. "So there may be some extra funds that can be directed towards the [sheriff's office] once I get in there and see, but even with that I don't think it will be anywhere near a million dollars."

Morris, while self-admittedly not an expert on the subject, attributes the increased attrition to police and sheriff's departments to recent calls for police defunding.

"As bad as police departments have been bashed in the last few years, it's hard to find anyone that wants to become a police officer, because they're not willing to take the harassment and the criticism because of one or two bad people," said Morris. "You've got to cull those ones out and keep the good guys."

Morris recalled her time working for the city of Burnside. She said many of these same problems are there too, and she repeated what Jones had mentioned in the Fiscal Court meeting: many officers just aren't useful until a year after they've been hired.

Some have proposed the Somerset Police Department kicking over a few bucks to PCSO, but that's not possible, either. SPD can help cover calls and have jurisdiction throughout Pulaski County, but their money is their money.

So with not much money coming to the sheriff's office, how will PCSO be affected?

In his post-meeting interview with the Journal, Sheriff Jones said that the county will be in a difficult situation

Jones has lost four deputies since he took his term. All of the deputies cited money as the reason they're leaving, but Jones knows too that Pulaski County's growing population is another contributor.

"They can go to Science Hill and work four calls a shift or they can stay here and work four calls in an hour for approximately the same money," he said.

Many other locations also work officers for a set period during the day, says Jones. In Pulaski County, the sheriff's office works 24 hours per day. Officers are out answering 911 calls well into the night while other departments' officers are in bed.

Not only are the calls late, they're also time-consuming. Officers, especially in juvenile cases, have quite a lot of reports to file, and due to the short manpower of PCSO, reports are slow. Jones says he'll often have to deal with people coming into the office asking why a traffic report isn't ready yet.

Hiring itself is slow as well.

"The guy we got right now that we're wanting to hire, I'd hire him today, but it's looking like it's going to be October before I can get him into his next classes," said Jones. "That's not even for [replacing] the individual who just quit, that's for the individual who just quit before that."

Jones echoed what Morris had said about police attrition. Many officers are fearing lawsuits after the "Defund the Police" movement, said Jones, and he claims many have quit across the country due to poor morale.

If a business can't hire workers, they close their doors. If the sheriff's office can't hire deputies, what next?

Said Jones, "I'm not going to say we're going to have to close our doors, but we need more money and more manpower, or we'll have to cut back on the number of calls."