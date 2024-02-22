The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office has learned more about human bones found in a field off U.S. 287 near Peterson Road between Wichita Falls and Iowa Park in late December 2023.

Sheriff David Duke said anthropologists at the University of North Texas reported the skeletal remains appeared to the those of a white man between the ages of 40 and 60.

Law enforcement converged on an area between Wichita Falls and Iowa Park where human remains were found on Dec. 23.

They have not been able to establish an identity.

“We had the skull and the lower jaw with the teeth, but it’s going to take a while for the DNA,” Duke said.

He said investigators do not think the person died as the result of foul play and investigators would return to the field soon to search for more clues.

“Where it was located, it would not be uncommon for transients to be in the area and maybe had some kind of medical problem,” Duke said.

He said investigators don’t know how long the remains had been in the field.

“The people who own the property said it had been 20 years since they had been out there to look at it.”

The remains were discovered by a passerby. No clothing or possessions were found in the initial search.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Sheriff's Office gets clues about mystery skeleton found in field