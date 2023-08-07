Sheriff's office: Grovetown mother won't be charged in child's death in a car wreck

A photo of Zora Paschal, 3, of Grovetown, who was killed in a vehicle crash in April 2023.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office has decided not to criminally charge a mother who was driving when a crash claimed the life of her 3-year-old daughter.

On April 28, 29-year-old Samecia Smith, of Grovetown, was driving a Hyundai Elantra east on Columbia Road, according to previous reporting. She didn’t realize traffic had stopped in front of her, swerved to avoid a rear-end collision and went into the oncoming lane.

Smith's car was struck by a westbound Jeep Cherokee and her daughter, Zora Paschal, who was in the back seat of the car, was killed instantly.

Soon after the crash, the sheriff's office said Smith was at fault with the collision. However, the sheriff's office said it will not be pursuing criminal charges.

"There was no indication she was on a cellphone or impaired in any way," according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Mother not charged in Grovetown 3-year-old death investigation