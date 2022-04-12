Sheriff's office handles domestic violence complaints

A woman was arrested on a domestic violence charge after an incident Sunday night in the 6500 block of Superior Road SE in the Uhrichsville area. She cut a man with a cooking utensil, according to the complaint filed with the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office.

A man was arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault in the 4300 block of Hothem Avenue NE, Sandyville on Sunday afternoon, according to the sheriff's department. The female victim said he picked her up by the throat, walked her into the bedroom and slammed her on the bed before threatening her life. Slapping and grabbing occurred when she tried to free herself.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on a domestic violence charge after an incident Sunday in the 1100 block of Robinhood Road SE in the Dennison area, according to a deputy's report.

A man told a deputy sheriff Sunday that his 5-year-old daughter was punched in the face by his ex-wife's boyfriend Sunday in the Dover area.

A trailer stolen from the 6900 block of state Route 800 NE in the Dover area was found at a crash site at Route 800 and Farber Street in Stark County on Sunday. The owner called law enforcement when he saw his trailer being towed by a male while he was on his way home. The suspect was taken to Aultman Hospital in Canton, in the custody of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

Four tires were stolen from behind a garage in the 4700 block of W. North Street, Mineral City, according to a report filed Sunday.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Weekend sees domestic violence arrests