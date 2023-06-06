Sheriff's Office: Hendersonville man indicted for murder in fentanyl overdose death

Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

On June 6, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that a Hendersonville man has been apprehended and charged with murder following an investigation into the August 2022 fentanyl overdose death of Harold Anthony Plott II.

The Sheriff's Office posted that Saul Albert Hinson, 32, of Hendersonville was indicted on the charges of second degree murder distribution of drugs and death by distribution. On Aug. 17, 2022, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for service regarding a suspected drug overdose. The victim, Plott, was pronounced dead at the scene, and it was suspected that the cause of death was a fentanyl overdose.

The incident prompted an immediate and comprehensive investigation by detectives of the Henderson County Drug Task Force and Major Crimes Unit, according to the Facebook post. After months of tireless work, relentless pursuit of leads, and thorough investigation, detectives successfully identified the source responsible for distributing fentanyl to Plott.

The evidence collected confirmed that Plott died as a direct result of a fentanyl overdose. Detectives presented the case to a grand jury.

The Henderson County Drug Task Force and the United States Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Hinson, who was taken into custody on June 5. According to the Sheriff's Office, Hinson currently remains in custody with a secured bond set at $725,000.

"I commend the hard work and dedication of our detectives, who tirelessly pursued justice in this case. We remain committed to identifying and holding accountable those responsible for distributing poison within our community,“ Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin said in the post.

"The Henderson County Sheriff's Office would also like to acknowledge the invaluable support and cooperation received from the United States Marshal Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and express gratitude for their swift assistance in apprehending the suspect," the post said. "As we move forward, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office remains resolute in its mission to protect our community from the devastating effects of illicit drugs. We will continue to work diligently alongside our local, state, and federal partners to prevent further tragedies and safeguard the well-being of the citizens of Henderson County."

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: County man charged with murder in 2022 fentanyl overdose death