Sheriff's Office: Hendersonville woman charged with murder of 82-year-old woman

Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

HENDERSONVILLE - A city woman has been charged with murder after Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputies found an 82-year-old woman dead in a Clear Creek Community home on the morning of July 6.

According to a Sheriff's Office Facebook post, deputies responded to a call for service on Regency Loop Drive in the Clear Creek Community regarding a death investigation. Upon arrival, they discovered the body of Patricia Moniz.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit was called to the scene to conduct the investigation, the post said. Through an "extensive examination of the evidence," the detectives located and apprehended Amber Renee Nelson, 35, of Hendersonville.

Nelson has been formally charged with felony murder and felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

Nelson is being held without bond in the Henderson County Detention Facility. Her initial court appearance is scheduled for July 7 at the Henderson County Courthouse.

The Hendersonville Times-News reached out to the Sheriff's Office but was told no additional information was available, including whether the two women knew each other.

More: Henderson County 21-year-old charged with stabbing three people

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Hendersonville woman charged with murder of 82-year-old woman