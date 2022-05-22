Sheriff's Office hires new corrections officer

Monroe News Staff Report
Corrections Officer Richards
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has announced the hiring of Corrections Officer Richards.

A Salem Township native, Richards graduated from Washtenaw Technical Middle College, then went on to complete her bachelor's degree in criminal justice at Concordia University Ann Arbor. Richards moved to Monroe County six years ago to first pursue self-employment, then a career in criminal justice.

