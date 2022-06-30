Rollins

Deputy Bill Rollins is the latest addition to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

A St. Mary Catholic Central graduate, Rollins earned his Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Toledo, and then attended the Wayne County Regional Police Academy. He brings 22 years of police experience to the department.

Rollins resides in Temperance with his wife, Kelly, and has two children.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Sheriff's Office hires new deputy