Oct. 30—Seven employees of the Kern County Sheriff's Office will be recognized during a promotion ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday inside the Sheriff's Auditorium, 1350 Norris Road.

The agency said in a news release Monday that promotions will go to Sheriff's Support Technician Cynthia Baker, Senior Deputy Benjamin Boyles, Sgt. Bryan Eidenshink, Detentions Sgt. Dylan Fisher, Deputy Daniel Juarez, Sgt. Meghan Hylton Reed and Deputy Coroner Regina Rosso.