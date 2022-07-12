Sheriff's Office hosting National Night Out event

Jul. 12—JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office will participate in the the 39th annual National Night Out.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the event will take place on Aug. 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is designed to heighten awareness of crime and drug prevention, generate support for local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit, improve police-community partnerships and make it clear to criminals that neighborhoods are organized.

County residents are encouraged to turn on outside lights, lock their doors and spend the duration of the event outside with neighbors and law enforcement.

A number of activities are planned for the night, including a DJ and karaoke, face painting, games, giveaways and other events. The event will give members of the public a chance to meet deputies and other law enforcement officials.

The event is free and open to the public.