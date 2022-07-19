Sheriff's office: Human bones unearthed during construction in Palm Coast

Deputies sifted through piles of dirt on Tuesday after construction workers unearthed human bones a day earlier in the Toscana development in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

A construction crew for Eden Site Development about 4:34 p.m. Monday reported discovering a bone in Toscana, a residential development off Old Kings Road north of Town Center Boulevard. The sheriff's office then dispatched detectives and deputies, said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

"And, working with the medical examiner's office and the UCF Anthropology Department, sending photos back and forth, it was pretty well determined that these were in fact bones of a human," Staly said.

The deputies found additional bones, a press release stated.

Since it was getting late, deputies secured the scene, kept it guarded overnight and then returned Tuesday to continue sifting through the dirt, Staly said. He added that six months ago the area was covered in woods but now it's dirt; a lot of it.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies sift through dirt after a construction crew found human bones at Toscana in Palm Coast.

"As you can see it's a construction site, a lot of dirt has been moved. This is going to take a long time to sift through these piles of dirt to see what other remains we might be able to find," Staly said.

Staly described the findings as bones or pieces of bones. Investigators must take a shovel full of dirt and put it in a sifter as they look for more, he said.

The human bones were found in an area near the excavator in the background of this picture.

"At this point we don't know if it's a missing person that died; it could be homeless person that died; it could be a homicide victim, it's just real early in the preliminary investigation we just don't have those answers yet," Staly said.

He said the bones may not have originally been in the spot where they were found.

"It could have come from when they built the retention pond because a lot of this dirt was moved around," Staly said.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies sift through dirt on Tuesday at the Toscana development after a construction crew found human bones.

The recent heavy rains may have washed away dirt and exposed the bones, he said.

"This is a lot of work for our detectives and our CSI. We will be out here for days, if not a week or more."

The Sheriff's Office Crime Scene investigators, along with crime scene investigators from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, are at the scene, he said.

"Should this be a crime, we want to collect all the evidence that we can recover," Staly said.

The sheriff's office sent the tweet about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday warning of a large law enforcement presence in the area of Toscana

Toscana was started just before the great recession and then went dormant, but has been growing a lot in the last two or three years, Staly said.

Work on the site has been halted while the sheriff's office investigates. The construction crews have been redirected to work on a site in the Orlando area, said Staly, who added deputies are working the scene as fast as they can.

"We want to treat it like a crime until we rule otherwise," Staly said.

