Sheriff's Office on the hunt for Shannon man after fatal shooting

Jun. 18—LUMBERTON — Robeson County sheriff's deputies are searching for a Shannon man believed to have been involved in a Thursday domestic dispute that left a 25-year-old Shannon man dead and his 41-year-old mother seriously injured.

Deputies responded about 10:20 p.m. to a report of a person shot on Morgan J. Road in Shannon, according to the Sheriff's Office. Clayton Cummings was found dead, and Janie Cummings was found with serious injuries after being assaulted at the residence.

Donald Ray McMillian, 46, is wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. He has been charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to RCSO. He is Janie Cummings' boyfriend.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division.

Anyone with information about the case or the whereabouts of McMillian is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.