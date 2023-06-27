Sheriff's office on hunt for suspect in Salisbury stabbing

A suspect is wanted by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office on multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, in a stabbing that took place in Salisbury earlier this month.

Tywuan Hunter is being sought by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office on charges of attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, first- and second-degree assault and deadly weapon with intent to injure following a June 15 stabbing, according to a release. Hunter also has an additional warrant for his arrest.

On June 15, 2023, Wicomico County Sheriff's Office responded to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in reference to a stabbing. The victim was observed to have multiple stab wounds on his body, and it was determined that the stabbing occurred in the 500 block of Overbrook Drive in Salisbury.

The suspect, Hunter, was at the residence in violation of a protective order and in a physical altercation with a female resident, according to the release. The victim of the stabbing then responded to check on the welfare of the female when Hunter began to stab him, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives were able to apply for charges against Hunter at the District Court Commissioner and received an arrest warrant for him.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this investigation, or the location of Hunter, contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation at 410-548- 4898 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Suspect wanted in June stabbing in Salisbury