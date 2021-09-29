Sheriff's Office identifies body, searches for man wanted in separate shooting case

Sep. 29—LUMBERTON — The investigations continue into the discovery of a 26-year-old Lumberton man's body and the whereabouts of a man wanted in a shooting that critically injured another man in a separate case.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is searching for Damian Lee Hunt, who is wanted in connection with the Tuesday shooting of a 21-year-old Lumberton resident on Hestertown Road.

Hunt is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Lumberton Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

Deputies responded about 3:17 p.m. to the report of a person shot on Hestertown Road in Lumberton. The victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to an undisclosed hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

"The victim's vehicle was stolen from the scene and later located at the intersection of NC 72 East and Long Branch Drive," according to the Sheriff's Office.

In a separate case, the Sheriff's Office identified Tuesday evening the body found on Woodland Avenue as 26-year-old Eddie Tart IV, of Lumberton.

Deputies responded about 12:49 p.m. to a report of a body found on the side of Woodland Avenue in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division is investigating the case with the assistance of the FBI and ATF.

Anyone with information about the cases or whereabouts of Hunt are asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.