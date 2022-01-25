UPDATE: Sheriff's office identifies deceased Green Valley woman

Jan. 24—Authorities have identified the woman who died after police found her on the road in Green Valley over the weekend.

Ashley Bartlett, 35, of the Green Valley area, died Saturday, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday morning. Police have notified her next of kin.

Deputies responded to the 3100 block of Pheasant Run at about 8:50 a.m. for a non-responsive woman lying on the road after a passerby found her and called 911 right away, according to police. Bartlett was experiencing "labored breathing" when police found her, FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell said. Deputies and Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services personnel immediately started live-saving measures. Bartlett went into cardiac arrest on her way to Frederick Health, police say, then later died at the hospital.

Police have yet to label the death as anything other than "suspicious." The cause and manner of death are unknown. No weapon was found on scene, according to Wivell, and police do not believe one was used. Police have not found signs of foul play but are pursuing all avenues in the ongoing investigation, Wivell said.

"Our detectives will continue to follow through with this ongoing investigation," Lt. Andy Crone, Criminal Investigations Section commander, said in the release. "We are waiting for the autopsy results to come in from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which will assist us in our investigation. Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the Bartlett family on their loss."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 22-007263. To remain anonymous and report information about this case, email FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov or call 301-600-4131.

