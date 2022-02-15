Sheriff's Office identifies double murder suspect

Feb. 15—The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect connected with the murder of two men found Jan. 22 along the side of Highway 79 East, near the Cherokee-Rusk County line.

Devon "Nooney Bugg" Harris, 20, of Shreveport, is the main suspect in the brutal shooting deaths of Jakari Hogan and Ronnie Parson.

The Sheriff's Office said the three men attended an event together Jan. 21, at the Fantasy Ballroom event center in Jacksonville.

Judge Michael Davis of the 369th District issued a capitol murder warrant Feb. 2 for Harris, who is considered to be armed and dangerous and believed to be in the Shreveport area at this time.

The CCSO asks that anyone having information on the suspect's whereabouts to call 903-683-2271, or call their local law enforcement agency.

The CCSO and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.