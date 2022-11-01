Lubbock's Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit has identified the human remains found last month in a field in the 11300 Block of East CR 7300.

Investigators identified the body to be of 70-year-old Daniel Jimenez Lopez of Lubbock, the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

The cause of death is still under investigation. Investigators have made a notification to the family.

At about 2 p.m. Oct. 14, deputies were dispatched to the 11300 block of E CR 7300 regarding a deceased person located in a field.

Upon arrival, deputies secured the scene and any potential evidence and notified the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Those with information may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 and can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Sheriff's office identifies human remains, asking for public help