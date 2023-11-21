Sheriff's office identifies man found shot behind Lincoln Village shopping center

The Franklin County Sheriff's office has identified a 36-year-old man who died Sunday morning after being found shot behind a shopping center in western Franklin County.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday, deputies got a call about a person who was unresponsive in a parking area behind 4636 W. Broad St. at the Lincoln Village Plaza shopping center.

Deputies found 36-year-old Franklin Cano, of the Northeast Side, who had been shot in his upper body. Cano was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The investigation determined there had been a party that had taken place at a warehouse building near the property. At that event, Cano is believed to have gotten into "some type of altercation in the parking lot" before the shooting occurred.

Detectives are currently investigating the homicide and following leads.

Anyone with information should call the Franklin County Sheriff's office at 614-525-3351 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. Callers can be anonymous.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Sheriff's office identifies man killed near Lincoln Village strip mall