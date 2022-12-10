Sheriff's office IDs homicide victim found in Lone Butte home

Dec. 9—The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday inside of a Lone Butte home.

The 26-year-old was Adan Ponce Galdeano, Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Friday.

"We're still trying to determine the motive and the details of the whys and the hows," Mendoza said of the homicide investigation.

Mendoza added his office is working to figure out if the report of shots fired Tuesday, which brought deputies to the home at 30 Arroyo Coyote Road in the first place, is related to Ponce Galdeano's death. The sheriff's office said Thursday that it appeared Ponce Galdeano's body had been moved to the home and that they were investigating the possibility of multiple crime scenes.

Mendoza said his office detained the people who were inside of the house when Ponce Galdeano was found.

"We're questioning the individuals that were located at the residence. Right now we're treating everybody as a person of interest and its currently under investigation," Mendoza said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.