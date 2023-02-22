Sheriff's Office IDs suspect in 40-year-old homicide case

Christina Castiglione

HOWELL — Police say they have identified a suspect in the 40-year-old cold case murder of Christina Castiglione by using genealogical DNA examination.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Team conducted a press conference Wednesday morning to announce the breakthrough that led them to Charles David Shaw.

Shaw, who lived in Livonia, died in November 1983, the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

On March 21, 1983, 19-year-old Christina Castiglione was reported missing by her mother in Redford Township. On March 29, 1983, the Livingston County Sheriffs Office found Castiglione's body in the Oak Grove State Game Area on Faussett Road in Livingston County's Deerfield Township after a tip.

Castiglione was partially clothed and her body was in a remote wooded area. Detectives found evidence that Castiglione had been strangled to death and sexually assaulted.

During the autopsy, the medical examiner found male DNA that was collected and preserved. The samples were later entered into CODIS by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab in the early 2000s, but a suspect was not identified at that time.

In March 2022, the Sheriff's Office applied for and received grant funding through Season of Justice to conduct advanced DNA testing on the samples taken in 1983. Season of Justice is a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding DNA testing on unsolved cold case homicides, the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

In May 2022, DNA evidence from the case was sent to Othram Inc., a private forensic laboratory in Texas. Othram scientists used "forensic-grade genome sequencing" to develop a comprehensive genealogical profile from the DNA of the unknown suspect.

Othram's in-house genealogical team used the genealogical profile to produce leads. Othram returned the leads to the Livingston County Cold Case Team, which used the leads to continue following up on the Castiglione murder.

Charles David Shaw

The investigation led to the identification of Shaw. His identification was confirmed by three separate familial DNA comparison tests.

Story continues

Detectives were unable to find any direct ties between Castiglione and Shaw to suggest why she was targeted, the release said. "Through collaboration with living relatives of the killer, it was determined that he was a longtime Livonia resident who lived less than 5 miles from where Christina went missing."

Based on information received from Shaw's family, the Sheriff's Office said, he was a sex addict with a disturbing life who struggled with mental illness and his gender identity.

"Charles Shaw had several interactions with law enforcement beginning at a young age. One such interaction resulted in his arrest in 1981 for the attempted abduction of a woman in the Fowlerville McDonald's parking lot," the release noted.

Castiglione lived with her mother and father in Redford. She graduated from Redford Union High School and was active in sports, the release said. She was not married but had a steady boyfriend. She was employed by the Detroit Edison Company as a clerk in the research department and had recently contacted an Army recruiter.

"The cooperation of the Shaw family during the investigation was paramount to identifying Charles Shaw as the person responsible for the homicide of Christina Castiglione," the release said. "We are hopeful that the surviving family members of Christina Castiglione, along with victims and families of other violent unsolved crimes who have been awaiting justice for decades, experience closure as genealogical DNA continues to help law enforcement advance efforts to achieve justice for victims."

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Cold case team finds suspect in 1983 murder through DNA testing