Sheriff's Office intercept drugs, contraband intended for TDCJ

Jan. 25—The Anderson County Sheriff's Office intercepted a vehicle filled with narcotics, marijuana and contraband intended for deliver to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison unit early Wednesday, Jan. 25.

According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, his deputies seized one pound ten ounces of methamphetamine, 30 cellular telephones, 44 large bags of tobacco and three small bags of marijuana.

Flores said that this is an ongoing investigation and the driver, vehicle and prison unit are not being identified at this time.

Palestine Police Department and the TDCJ Office of the Inspector General assisted in the investigation.

A Palestine K-9 officer conducted an open-air search of the suspect vehicle. Flores said the dog alerted, leading to a search of the vehicle and the narcotics and contraband were recovered from hidden areas.

No arrest has been made at this time. Criminal charges are pending further investigation.

Suspects in this case could face a second degree felony charge for the possession of Methamphetamines, penalty group 1, over 400 grams, which carries a sentence of 10 to 99 years; and a third degree felony for prohibited substances and items in a correctional facility for the others items that were intended to be delivered to the prison facility.