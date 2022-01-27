Sheriff's office investigates attempted robbery at Frederick department store

Jan. 26—Authorities are on the lookout for a suspect who allegedly threatened to shoot a cashier at a Frederick department store Tuesday night.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to Ross at 7288 Guilford Drive at about 9:40 p.m. for a call of an armed robbery in progress, according to a news release. The suspect reportedly threatened the cashier but did not brandish a weapon, police say. When the cashier started to scream, the suspect fled out the front door.

Store personnel told police the suspect was a heavy-set male wearing large glasses, a black stocking cap, black pants and a hooded black and gray sweatshirt.

Witness outside of the store reportedly saw the suspect motioning for a vehicle to pick him up, then lost sight of him. Deputies set up a perimeter around the shopping complex upon arrival, but the suspect had already fled.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 22-008602. To remain anonymous and report information about this case, email FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov or call 301-600-4131.

